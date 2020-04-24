NETFLIX LIST: May 2020 Comings and Goings

The perfect list just in time for our extended "Stay at Home" news - new things to watch!

Netflix has announced their list of things coming...and leaving us in May! Check it out!

First let's start with what's going (bad news first?)

LEAVING NETFLIX IN MAY 2020:

May 1

John Carter

May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

May 17

Royal Pains Seasons 1-8

May 18

Scandal Seasons 1-7

May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She's Out of My League

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

May 25

Bitten Seasons 1-3

May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty is Everywhere Collection 1

May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

For me, Austin Powers maybe? But that's if I was forced to pick something. The stuff coming should more than make up for any sadness you have!

COMING TO NETFLIX IN MAY 2020:

May 1

All Day and a Night (Netflix Original)

Almost Happy (Netflix Original)

Get In (Netflix Original)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Original)

The Half of It (Netflix Original)

Hollywood (Netflix Original)

Into the Night (Netflix Original)

Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Original)

Reckoning Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka& the Chocolate Factory

May 4

Arctic Dogs

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix Original)

May 6

Workin' Moms Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 7

Scissor Seven Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 8

18 regali (Netflix Original)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Original)

Dead to Me Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Eddy (Netflix Original)

The Hollow Season 2 (Netflix Original)

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Valeria (Netflix Original)

May 9

Charmed Season 2

Grey's Anatomy Season 16

May 11

Bordertown Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Original)

Trial by Media (Netflix Original)

May 12

True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Original)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix Original)

May 13

The Wrong Missy (Netflix Original)

May 14

Riverdale Season 4

May 15

Chichipatos (Netflix Original)

District 9

I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Original)

Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans Season 3 (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 (Netflix Original)

White Lines (Netflix Original)

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 18

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Original)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)

Trumbo

May 20

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Original)

The Flash Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Original)

May 22

Control Z (Netflix Original)

History 101 (Netflix Original)

Just Go with It

The Lovebirds (Netflix Original)

Selling Sunset Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 23

Dynasty Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Original)

May 27

I'm No Longer Here (Netflix Original)

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

Dorohedoro (Netflix Original)

La corazonada (Netflix Original)

May 29

Space Force (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 3 (Netflix Original)

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

Looks pretty good right? What are you most excited to see??