NEW ALBUM : BTS Map of The Soul:7

Check out their first single "On" here!

February 21, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Today is an epic day for the BTS army as their boys just released their latest album: Map of the Soul: 7!

Epic is def the correct word to use when talking about BTS! If it wasn't obvious they have the most devoted fans then the more than 4-million pre-orders of the new album should do the trick! Yes, over 4-million pre-orders!

So now that it's "officially" out have you listened? What do you think?

If you haven't listened to the whole thing yet, at least check out their first single that you'll be hearing EVERYWHERE!

This is "On":

What do you think??

 

