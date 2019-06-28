NEW ALBUM: J Balvin and Bad Bunny Collab

J Balvin and Bad Bunny have been teasing up about a full album together since last year...and us fans got a giant surprise when they dropped it last night!

"Oasis" has 8 songs...that will blow your mind and are PERFECT for you 4th of July party by the pool.

Check out the track list below, then see the video for their first release “Qué Pretendes”:

Oasis Tracklist

“Mojaita”

“Yo Le Llego”

“Cuidao Por Ahi”

“Qué Pretendes”

“La Cancion”

“Un Peso” featuring Marciano Cantero de Enanitos Verdes

“Odio”

“Como un Bebé” featuring Mr. Eazi

NEW VIDEO "Que Pretendes":

Video of J. Balvin, Bad Bunny - QUE PRETENDES

OK, so a whole album together...does this mean we'll get a tour together now too? :p