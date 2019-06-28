NEW ALBUM: J Balvin and Bad Bunny Collab

They said it would happen and it DID! See the track list and hear their first single here!

June 28, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
New Music
Features
Music
Music News
Music Videos

J Balvin and Bad Bunny have been teasing up about a full album together since last year...and us fans got a giant surprise when they dropped it last night!

"Oasis" has 8 songs...that will blow your mind and are PERFECT for you 4th of July party by the pool.

Check out the track list below, then see the video for their first release “Qué Pretendes”:

Oasis Tracklist

“Mojaita”

“Yo Le Llego”

“Cuidao Por Ahi”

“Qué Pretendes”

“La Cancion”

“Un Peso” featuring Marciano Cantero de Enanitos Verdes

“Odio”

“Como un Bebé” featuring Mr. Eazi

 

NEW VIDEO "Que Pretendes":

OK, so a whole album together...does this mean we'll get a tour together now too? :p

 

Tags: 
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
new album
New Video
collab
collaboration
que pretendes
oasis