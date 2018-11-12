New Couple Alert: Jinglebash artist Lauv and...

Has Lauv ever smiled this much?! See who he went Insta public with here!

November 12, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz

Entercom

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Features
Music News
Jingle Bash

While we're counting down the days until Jinglebash artist Lauv heads to the Chi on 12/08/18 ...he's been celebrating his new girl!

So is the lucky lady?

JULIA MICHAELS!! Yes, the same Julia he sings, "There's no way" with ! I even said that video was hot and steamy...cause that was REAL! <3

Julia's birthday is tomorrow (11-13-18) and they both posted some super mushy pics...and the insta world went bananas!

First Julia. People were like...uh, is that Lauv?

Best early birthday present ever --

A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) on

Shortly after Lauv...

THIS GIRL MAKES MY HEART MELT JUST LOOK AT HER

A post shared by Lauv (@lauvsongs) on

So cute right?

Love them together and Lauv (or Julia) if you're reading this Chicago has some super romantic Christmas-y things to do! Just sayin!

Tags: 
dating
new couple
insta
insta official
Lauv
JingleBash
Julia Michaels
birthday