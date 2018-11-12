New Couple Alert: Jinglebash artist Lauv and...
Has Lauv ever smiled this much?! See who he went Insta public with here!
November 12, 2018
While we're counting down the days until Jinglebash artist Lauv heads to the Chi on 12/08/18 ...he's been celebrating his new girl!
So is the lucky lady?
JULIA MICHAELS!! Yes, the same Julia he sings, "There's no way" with ! I even said that video was hot and steamy...cause that was REAL! <3
Julia's birthday is tomorrow (11-13-18) and they both posted some super mushy pics...and the insta world went bananas!
First Julia. People were like...uh, is that Lauv?
Shortly after Lauv...
So cute right?
Love them together and Lauv (or Julia) if you're reading this Chicago has some super romantic Christmas-y things to do! Just sayin!