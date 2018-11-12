New Couple Alert: Jinglebash artist Lauv and...

While we're counting down the days until Jinglebash artist Lauv heads to the Chi on 12/08/18 ...he's been celebrating his new girl!

So is the lucky lady?

JULIA MICHAELS!! Yes, the same Julia he sings, "There's no way" with ! I even said that video was hot and steamy...cause that was REAL! <3

Julia's birthday is tomorrow (11-13-18) and they both posted some super mushy pics...and the insta world went bananas!

First Julia. People were like...uh, is that Lauv?

Best early birthday present ever -- A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) on Nov 11, 2018 at 7:36pm PST

Shortly after Lauv...

So cute right?

Love them together and Lauv (or Julia) if you're reading this Chicago has some super romantic Christmas-y things to do! Just sayin!