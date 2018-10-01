NEW MOVIE: Ready to get spooked to the core? Halloween 2018 is coming!

Love a good scary movie? Well Halloween 2018 is picking up where the original left off 40 years ago, and you may never sleep again after seeing it!

While there have been sequels to the original Halloween movie, (which came out in 1978) none of them took up exactly where the first movie left off - so if we're getting technical (for all the horror movie buffs) this could be considered "the sequel" - so forget the others! **So if you want to get yourself extra ready (you won't be lost if you don't) they are actually re-releasing it! Find out where here: Original Halloween Screening

Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising her role as Laurie Strode and said about returning:

I started crying the day I arrived, I didn’t stop crying until the day I left. I didn’t expect it. I knew [Laurie> would be fierce, I knew she’d be galvanized, I knew I’d be tired, I knew I would work hard. I did not know that it would move me so deeply, the whole experience of the movie. It took me a good month [to recover>.

And I'm sure she also shed a few tears when she cracked a rib doing her own stunts! They are not holding back!

Check out the trailer:

Halloween 2018 hits theatres October 19th, 2018!