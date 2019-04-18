NEW MUSIC ALERT: Justin Bieber's new music tonight?

If you were excited about Justin Bieber having new music this week - turns out this is waaaay bigger than any of us imagined!

Lil Dicky shared with the world late last week that he would have new music out and word got out that Justin would be on the track.

NOW, he's shared that the songs name is, "Earth" and it will be out tonight!

So that's 11pm our time...and way more than just the Biebs!

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Snoop Dogg, Rita Ora, Katy Perry, Zac Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Hailey Steinfeld, Ed Sheeran, Adam Levine, Sia, John Legend, Backstreet Boys, Kevin Hart. Miguel, Lil Yachty, Meghan Trainor, John Legend, Bad Bunny, PSY (yes the same dude that did Gangham Style lol), Benny Blanco, Leonardo DiCaprio (yes, actor Leo) and more!

WHOA!!!

So yes, JB will have "new music" - but with a line-up like that it's not going to be the all Justin new music the Beliebers were hoping for.

BUT STILL!!

Holy line-up on 1-song!!

Are you excited for "Earth"???