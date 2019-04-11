NEW MUSIC ALERT: The return of Justin Bieber!

Justin Bieber has been taking some time to get himself right, get married and apparently work on music!

Earlier in the week when the Biebs was taking some playful jabs at Shawn Mendes - most of us thought - ok but you haven't had new music since 2015...but we spoke too soon!

Now before you get ahead of yourself and expect an album, Justin will actually be appearing on a track with Lil Dicky.

No word on what it's called but LD tweeted this and everyone is going bananas...

New song and video next week — LD (@lildickytweets) April 9, 2019

A long overdue song from Justin AND a video?! Hurry up next week!!