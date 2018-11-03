NEW MUSIC: Ariana Grande Releasing A Diss Track?

If you date a singer there's a good chance she'll (or he'll) have a song about your relationship...good or bad!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's squashed engagement may have ended amicably, but the gloves are officially off!

From this...

Video of Pete Davidson Proposes to Maggie Rogers - SNL

to Ariana's upset twitter remark, and now the news that she's releasing a song that mentions both Pete and the late Mac Miller!

YES!

Tonight at 10pm Ari is allegedly releasing a song called, "Thank you, next". LOL!!

Sources are saying that while it 100% sounds like the name of a diss track...it is NOT.

All that being said, there's whisperings from the SNL studios that Pete was going to talk about their "ended relationship" tonight on the show but has decided not to after the reaction of the promo earlier this week (the video above).

The show is live. Will that change with news of this song?

Guess we'll just have to wait and see!