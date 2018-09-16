NEW MUSIC: Check out brand new music from Khalid and Mike Posner!
Both Khalid and Mike have brand new singles out! Hear them both here!
Brand new music from 2 B96 artists - Khalid and Mike Posner!
Khalid said that he was hoping to have his second album out around November - so fans freaked out hard when he released, "Better" a few days ago.
Take a listen:
While we haven't been given a name or date for the upcoming album - if it's anything like that new song we have a lot to be excited about!
As for Mike Posner, we've def seen his sound (and hair) evolve a lot over the last few years.
This is also the first new song he's had in over 2-years and it was soooooo worth the wait! Check out the super chill and lyrical, "Song About You":
No word on an upcoming album like Khalid, but he does say:
It was good to make this song because of all the angst that was inside me. What do you do with that angst? I put it in a song. Then I don’t have to throw it on another human or on myself.