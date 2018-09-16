NEW MUSIC: Check out brand new music from Khalid and Mike Posner!

Both Khalid and Mike have brand new singles out! Hear them both here!

September 16, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Brand new music from 2 B96 artists - Khalid and Mike Posner!

Khalid said that he was hoping to have his second album out around November - so fans freaked out hard when he released, "Better" a few days ago.

Love to the 915 on 9/14. --✨ got a song for y’all

A post shared by Khalid (خالد) (@thegr8khalid) on

Take a listen:

While we haven't been given a name or date for the upcoming album - if it's anything like that new song we have a lot to be excited about!

As for Mike Posner, we've def seen his sound (and hair) evolve a lot over the last few years.

A post shared by Mike Posner (@mikeposner) on

This is also the first new song he's had in over 2-years and it was soooooo worth the wait! Check out the super chill and lyrical, "Song About You":

No word on an upcoming album like Khalid, but he does say:

It was good to make this song because of all the angst that was inside me. What do you do with that angst? I put it in a song. Then I don’t have to throw it on another human or on myself.

