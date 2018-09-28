NEW MUSIC: Jinglebash artist Cardi B, Selena Gomez and DJ Snake

After months of teasing we finally get to hear "Taki Taki"! Listen here!

September 28, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
19 April 2018 - Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez. WE Day California To Celebrate Young People Changing The World held at The Forum. / 8/22/2018 - Cardi B arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018, Radio City, New York.

© Admedia, Inc / Press Association

Finally! After months of teasing us we FINALLY get to hear "Taki Taki" from Jinglebash artist Cardi B, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna!

Didn't see all their teasing instas? Refresh your memory here: The Making of Taki Taki

What do you think??

PS- Don't forget Cardi B will be at our Pepsi Jinglebash in December along with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Why Don't We, Mike Posner and Lauv! Buy your tickets here: 2018 Pepsi Jinglebash

