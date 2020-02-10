NEW MUSIC: Ritmo the remix with JLO!
J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas AND JLO! You gotta hear this!
February 10, 2020
Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin got together for the song "Ritmo" featured in the Bad Boys for Life Soundtrack.
Love it right?
Well get ready for the remix...featuring Jennier Lopez!
Check out the clip she teased us with:
We’re taking RITMO to the next level. @bep x #jlo x @jbalvin. New #RITMORemix music video coming soon! --
No exact date on when we can expect this but from the sounds of it soon!