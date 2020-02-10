NEW MUSIC: Ritmo the remix with JLO!

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin got together for the song "Ritmo" featured in the Bad Boys for Life Soundtrack.

Video of The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin - RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

Love it right?

Well get ready for the remix...featuring Jennier Lopez!

Check out the clip she teased us with:

No exact date on when we can expect this but from the sounds of it soon!