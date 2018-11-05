NEW MUSIC: Shawn Mendes and Khalid "Youth"
New music and video from Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes here!
November 5, 2018
On the eve of Election Day, Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes and Khalid have used their voices to express how powerful and important the younger generations votes are!
Both Khalid and Shawn posted clips of it (the new video & song) on their socials saying:
"Our youth is our strength, our vote is our voice."
So glad you are all loving the “Youth” video. To keeping spreading the message we made it available on my YouTube. Thank you to @thelarryjackson @amandler & everyone involved in making the video ❤️ #YouCantTakeOurYouthAway
Take a listen here: