NEW MUSIC: Shawn Mendes and Khalid "Youth"

On the eve of Election Day, Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes and Khalid have used their voices to express how powerful and important the younger generations votes are!

Both Khalid and Shawn posted clips of it (the new video & song) on their socials saying:

"Our youth is our strength, our vote is our voice."

"Our youth is our strength, our vote is our voice."

Go vote.

Take a listen here: