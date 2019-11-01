NEW MUSIC: Take that evil ex! Hear Dua Lipa's new song here!

Dua Lipa dropped new music yesterday and it's everything we wanted and more!

Check out, "Don't Start Now" and then we'll chat:

Video of Dua Lipa - Don&#039;t Start Now (Official Music Video)

I mean it's impossible not to dance and who doesn't love a, "I moved on from you mean evil ex," track!?

This song has me super excited for Dua's second album (which obvi that's the first single from)!! So when can we expect that?

Not sure. BUT she is in the studio right now with Nile Rodgers and Pharrell so hopefully early 2020?

The new album has no name yet either, but she is referring to it as, "DL2"...and we are sooo ready!!

What do you think of Dua's new song?