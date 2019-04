BTS Army the wait is finally over! Map of the Soul:Persona is out today...and that includes the release of their new single and video "Boy with Luv" with Halsey!

See it below:

Video of BTS (방탄소년단) '작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv) feat. Halsey' Official MV

So what do you think? Was it worth the wait?

Don't forget the boys are the musical guest tomorrow night on SNL! I'm guessing we may even see Halsey!