NEW MUSIC/VIDEO : Stuck With U Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Two of our fave artists ever making the perfect song and video to cheer us up during quarantine when we need it most!

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber had us all losing our minds with their cryptic socials (Are they releasing a song together?!) and then counting down until it dropped last night!

If you haven't seen it yet - get ready to spot famous faces, home proms, home graduations and more <3

Video of Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber - Stuck with U

OK besides Justin and Ari, I spied: Liz Gilles, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Chance the Rapper. You?

And please tell me you saw who Ariana was dancing with at the end?? Who is that?

Aside from all of that let's not forget that the money from this song will benefit an amazing cause:

For more information about the 1st Responder's Children's Foundation click here: 1STRCF