New Season of SNL: Camila! Taylor and Billie!

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for season 45 this fall and it ain't no joke!

From the guest hosts to the musical guests - you better set your DVR for the entire season RIGHT NOW!!

Check out their post:

BIllie Eilish will kick things off (with Woody Harrelson) on September 28th, followed by Taylor Swift...and then Hopper from Stranger Things and Camila!!!

How freaking excited are you!?!