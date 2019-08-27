New Season of SNL: Camila! Taylor and Billie!

Saturday Night Live isn't playin this season! See their amazing line-up here!

August 27, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Photos by Getty Images

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for season 45 this fall and it ain't no joke!

From the guest hosts to the musical guests - you better set your DVR for the entire season RIGHT NOW!!

Check out their post:

We highly recommend swiping through this carousel. #SNL

A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) on

BIllie Eilish will kick things off (with Woody Harrelson) on September 28th, followed by Taylor Swift...and then Hopper from Stranger Things and Camila!!!

How freaking excited are you!?!

