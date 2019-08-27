New Season of SNL: Camila! Taylor and Billie!
Saturday Night Live isn't playin this season! See their amazing line-up here!
Saturday Night Live is gearing up for season 45 this fall and it ain't no joke!
From the guest hosts to the musical guests - you better set your DVR for the entire season RIGHT NOW!!
Check out their post:
BIllie Eilish will kick things off (with Woody Harrelson) on September 28th, followed by Taylor Swift...and then Hopper from Stranger Things and Camila!!!
How freaking excited are you!?!