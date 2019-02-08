NEW VIDEO: Ariana Grande Break-Up with your girlfriend, I'm bored

New music from Ariana with a Riverdale co-star

February 8, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
It may be cold in Chicago but Ariana Grande's new album and video are def steaming things up!

Last night when "Thank You, Next" the album dropped, so did a new song/video, "Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored".

You may not notice the first time you watching (because you'll be gagging at how hot it is) but keep you eyes peeled for Charles Melton from Riverdale (aka Reggie, Veronica's new boo) as the guy she's after!

Check it out:

