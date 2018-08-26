NEW VIDEO: The Chainsmokers "Side Effects"
Check out Camila Mendes from Riverdale in the Chainsmokers' new video!
We've been seeing posts from Riverdale's Camila Mendes about being in the latest video for the Chainsmokers (with Emily Warren) called, "Side Effects"...and it's finally out!
See it here:
“side effects” is out now!! thank you @TheChainsmokers for giving me the opportunity to star in your video ✨ https://t.co/1PP5G4jEUG pic.twitter.com/WLRqMTJH27— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) August 21, 2018