NEW VIDEO: The Chainsmokers "Side Effects"

Check out Camila Mendes from Riverdale in the Chainsmokers' new video!

August 26, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
We've been seeing posts from Riverdale's Camila Mendes about being in the latest video for the Chainsmokers (with Emily Warren) called, "Side Effects"...and it's finally out!

See it here:

The Chainsmokers