Iggy Azalea is back with another one! First Sally Walker - and now this next banger with help once again from Rupaul's Drag Race stars!

This time look for my faves Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Miss Vaaaaaaanjie lol) and All Star's winner Trixie Mattel!

**PS- Beware sensitive ears! This is not amended.

Video of Iggy Azalea - Started (Official Music Video)

I love a good love story ;P