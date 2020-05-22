NEW VIDEO: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande "Rain On Me"
Ariana sans ponytail dancing with Gaga! This is everything!
May 22, 2020
How have these 2 amazing artists never made music together!?!
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have been teasing us all week with "Rain on Me":
One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. --♀️ #RAINONME out now! ⛈-- Video premiere at 10am PT / 1pm ET TOMORROW on my YouTube channel ⚔️--
Well the song dropped last night...and the video just now:
LOVE LOVE LOVE!!
Is it me or do Gaga and Ariana look related at the end? Maybe that's just wishful thinking on my part! LOL
Listen for "Rain on Me" all memorial day weekend long on B96 and from anywhere with the free Radio.com app!