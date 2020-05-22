NEW VIDEO: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande "Rain On Me"

How have these 2 amazing artists never made music together!?!

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have been teasing us all week with "Rain on Me":

Well the song dropped last night...and the video just now:

Video of Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me (Official Music Video)

LOVE LOVE LOVE!!

Is it me or do Gaga and Ariana look related at the end? Maybe that's just wishful thinking on my part! LOL

