NEW VIDEO: Lil Dicky's Earth with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and more!

What was originally thought as "new music from Justin Bieber" turned out to be a mega-star packed song about saving the earth!

Lil Dicky released his song "Earth" last night along with the video that has all of our fave artists (and an actor or 2) in cartoon form:

Video of Lil Dicky - Earth (Official Music Video)

If the cause (and video) moved you like it did all the artists who were a part of this project, click here to learn more what you can do for the environment: We Love The Earth