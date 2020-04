Two of our fave voice got together to gift us with new music yesterday!

Yes! Demi Lovato and Sam Smith have a new song together called, "I'm Ready" and we hope you're ready for the video! FIRE!

See it below...

Video of Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I’m Ready

What do you think?

