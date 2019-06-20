NEW VIDEO: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"

They did it again! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have new music and we are living!!

One of the best kept secrets, these 2 started dropping hints on socials all week...

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Jun 18, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

...until they finally gave it up!

The song, "Senorita" is officially out everywhere - so listen for it all day long on B96!

Plus, here is the steamy video:

Video of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

Dare we say song of the summer???