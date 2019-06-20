NEW VIDEO: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello "Senorita"
The wait is over! See the video for their new song here!
June 20, 2019
They did it again! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have new music and we are living!!
One of the best kept secrets, these 2 started dropping hints on socials all week...
...until they finally gave it up!
It’s been.... so hard to keep this a secret @shawnmendes -------- BUT NOT NO MORE CAUSE SEÑORITA COMES OUT EVERYWHERE AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT!!!!!!! join the YouTube premiere at 10 pm ET while Shawn and I pee our pants from excitement ------ #Señorita
The song, "Senorita" is officially out everywhere - so listen for it all day long on B96!
Plus, here is the steamy video:
Dare we say song of the summer???