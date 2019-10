What more could you want than Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Pepsi Jinglebash aritst Camila Cabello's, "South of the Border"?? Oh right all of them together in the video for it which is a freakin mini spy movie!!

It just dropped so check it out:

Video of Ed Sheeran - South of the Border (feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B) [Official Video]

I think we need a sequel right? LOL