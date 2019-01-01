New Year, new ink! Check out Justin Bieber's face tattoo!
Move over Post! Justin's face tatt is giving you some competition!
New year, new ink!
Justin Bieber debuted a new face tattoo by JonBoy (who has done many of his other tatts)!
Take a look:
“2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home. But then I’m reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them. Thank you. Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! Gods grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by Gods love we here for 2019!” -jonboy
So honestly, when I heard I thought the worst - but it's smallish.
And if you didn't read the what Jonboy wrote with the post, "Grace," is not a girl (so Hailey lovers simmer) - it's a reminder of 'God's Grace'.
What do you think?
Is this just the beginning of Justin's face canvas?