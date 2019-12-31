New Years Eve Travel In Chicago

We're entering in to a whole new decade! So the celebrating for NYE will be at an all time high for some.

How are you planning on getting around?

Still arguing over who will be the DD? Or are you not drinking, but are cringing at the thought of getting on the road with those who may be?

CTA and Metra understand so they are celebrating by hooking us up with their annual deals!

Just like the last few years, Chicago buses and El trains will have free rides between 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and 4 a.m. Jan. 1st - so leave that Ventra card at home!

And for the first time ever, Metra will be offering free rides in to and out of downtown Chicago after 6pm on New Year's Eve! (*Metra will also have a $10 unlimited ride [like a weekend pass] to use NYE and NY day].



Metra also wants to remind everyone, that alcohol is prohibited on all Metra trains after 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and a Sunday/holiday schedule will be in effect on New Year's Day.

All this is in an effort to keep everyone safe.

So take advantage!

Have fun saying goodbye to 2019 and most importantly be safe and responsible so you can keep the fun coming in 2020!