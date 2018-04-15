Nikki Bella and John Cena Call It Quits!

Engagement OFF! Relationship OFF! Find out what happened here!

April 15, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Oh my heart!!!

After 6 years together, and almost a year-to-the-day of their epic engagment at Wrestlemania, Nikki Bella and John Cena have announced that they are breaking up!!!

Check out the statement they released that shattered our hearts:

According to Us Weekly, they hinted that there may be trouble in paradise when John gave them this quote:

"It takes being able to mesh two lives. I would never ever want Nicole to be in a position where she says 'I'm holding you back from doing this because I feel it's wrong for us.'  And I would never say that to her. That's why she's super busy and sometimes we don't see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it's our time together."

SO, is this about baby talk again? (She has decided not to have kids since John doesn't want any?)

I (because I'm in complete denial) hope that maybe this is just a publicity stunt to get people to watch the upcoming season of Total Bellas (returning May 20th to E!) - I mean JUST watching wedding planning and Birdie Jo play isn't show-stopping television. 

Take a look at their promo for the new season...they will def address the road that leads to this:

Such a great couple. Here's hoping they find happiness...back with each other again. #LoveIsDead

 

