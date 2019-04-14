Is *NSYNC performing with Ariana Grande at Coachella tonight?

Ariana Grande is headlining Coachella tonight and several outlets are saying that *NSYNC will be joining her on-stage as a surprise guest!

Ari's song, "Break up with your girlfriend," samples the *NSYNC song "It Makes Me Ill" so TMZ is saying that the group will be joining her to do that song - minus Justin Timberlake (which I flipped out and said - then that's not *NYSNC lol)

Rumors were also fueled when Ariana posted this video on insta singing some of their music...

So Arianators were left wondering - is she practicing??

Whispers are also going around that Nicki Minaj will be joining her on-stage which would also be pretty cool.

Looks like we'll just have to wait until tonight and see!

Good news is - allll the way here in the Chi we can see what's goin down with the live Coachella feed! See it here: Coachella 2019