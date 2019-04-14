Is *NSYNC performing with Ariana Grande at Coachella tonight?
There's also another named rumored to join Ari! Find out who here!
Ariana Grande is headlining Coachella tonight and several outlets are saying that *NSYNC will be joining her on-stage as a surprise guest!
Ari's song, "Break up with your girlfriend," samples the *NSYNC song "It Makes Me Ill" so TMZ is saying that the group will be joining her to do that song - minus Justin Timberlake (which I flipped out and said - then that's not *NYSNC lol)
Rumors were also fueled when Ariana posted this video on insta singing some of their music...
So Arianators were left wondering - is she practicing??
Whispers are also going around that Nicki Minaj will be joining her on-stage which would also be pretty cool.
Looks like we'll just have to wait until tonight and see!
Good news is - allll the way here in the Chi we can see what's goin down with the live Coachella feed! See it here: Coachella 2019