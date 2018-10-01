October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Celebrate with Garrett's Popcorn!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and every year Garrett's Popcorn not only show's their support with their signature pink tin's but they also want to send some encouragement with their yummy popcorn to those battling the disease.

A post shared by Garrett Popcorn (@garrettpopcorn) on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

So how does it work?

Visit any Garrett's Popcorn Shop (or visit them online at garrettpopcorn.com )and buy one of those signature pink tins with Garrett's mix (in the pic above) and Garrett's will give you a complimentary second tin to gift to someone impacted by breast cancer.

Awesome right? They're calling it "Share to Care" and it's only good for the month of October so go get some now!!

For more information about Breast Cancer Awareness, and how you can help or get help click here: Breast Cancer Awareness