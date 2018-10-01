Oh No! P!nk's Dog Passed Away!

Oh no! Such sad, sad news! After just getting home from the Australian leg of her tour, P!nk returned home just in time to say goodbye to her dog Nanni.

Frangelica ‘Nanni’ Moore Hart was 16 so she lived a long and I'm sure very happy life - but it doesn't make it any easier. Pets are like family!

Take a look at her post with the heart-breaking news:

Our condolences to your whole family on your loss! R.I.P Nanni.