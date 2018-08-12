OMG!! Doug the Pug is Coming to Woodfield Mall!

Are you as obsessed with Doug the Pug as I am?! The self-proclaimed Pug, "Man of Pop Culture" - is coming to Woodfield Mall!!!

I KNOW!!

Don't know Doug? Perhaps this will remind you:

Video of Despugcito - Doug The Pug

Doug is coming to Woodfield Mall for an appearance at Claire's on Saturday, August 25th from 12pm-2pm!

Details are:

Come meet ME, Doug The Pug, at Claire's in the Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg in Chicago! Purchase something from the #DougThePugxClaires collection on the day to get your wristband! 500 wristbands available only. No animals allowed (due to mall rules, sorry!!)

So should I meet you there? :p

PS- Fun fact. During an interview with DNCE, Joe Jonas called Doug the Pug, "His homie" - I mean Jonas approval come on!

PPS- Doug you have an open invitation to come to B96 and hang out with us anytime!