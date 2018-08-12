OMG!! Doug the Pug is Coming to Woodfield Mall!
The most famous Pug in the world is headed out this way! Wanna meet him?
Are you as obsessed with Doug the Pug as I am?! The self-proclaimed Pug, "Man of Pop Culture" - is coming to Woodfield Mall!!!
I KNOW!!
Don't know Doug? Perhaps this will remind you:
Doug is coming to Woodfield Mall for an appearance at Claire's on Saturday, August 25th from 12pm-2pm!
Details are:
Come meet ME, Doug The Pug, at Claire's in the Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg in Chicago! Purchase something from the #DougThePugxClaires collection on the day to get your wristband! 500 wristbands available only. No animals allowed (due to mall rules, sorry!!)
So should I meet you there? :p
PS- Fun fact. During an interview with DNCE, Joe Jonas called Doug the Pug, "His homie" - I mean Jonas approval come on!
PPS- Doug you have an open invitation to come to B96 and hang out with us anytime!