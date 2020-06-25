Oreos are Getting Festive For the 4th!

Back in February, Oreos teased us with a limited edition triple-stuffed with red, white and blue creme cookie in honor of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics! Yay!

Then pandemic, blah blah, everything canceled and most of us forgot about this amazing patriotic treat!

BUT OREO KNEW WE NEEDED IT!

Instead of canceling the cookie like the 2020 Olympic games, they are releasing the red, white and blue goodness just in time for the 4th of July!

Check it out:

A post shared by Walmart2638 (@walmart_2638) on Jun 18, 2020 at 12:23pm PDT

Pretty cool right?

Get these cookies now where ever Oreo cookies are sold...and before they sell out/are gone!

PS- There is also a red, white and blue Chips Ahoy!

A post shared by Marcus and Matthew (@mnmtwinz) on Jun 16, 2020 at 8:36am PDT

PPS- Calories don't count on 'Murica's birthday #CreativeFacts :p