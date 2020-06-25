Oreos are Getting Festive For the 4th!
There was chatter back in February and now the cookies are here!
June 25, 2020
Back in February, Oreos teased us with a limited edition triple-stuffed with red, white and blue creme cookie in honor of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics! Yay!
Then pandemic, blah blah, everything canceled and most of us forgot about this amazing patriotic treat!
BUT OREO KNEW WE NEEDED IT!
Instead of canceling the cookie like the 2020 Olympic games, they are releasing the red, white and blue goodness just in time for the 4th of July!
Check it out:
Pretty cool right?
Get these cookies now where ever Oreo cookies are sold...and before they sell out/are gone!
PS- There is also a red, white and blue Chips Ahoy!
PPS- Calories don't count on 'Murica's birthday #CreativeFacts :p