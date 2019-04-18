Perrie Edwards opens up about anxiety issues

Yesterday on socials, Perrie Edwards of Little Mix, opened up about her crippling anxiety and what helped her.

Such a brave thing to come forward about - and she is 100% right that talking about it is definitely the path to take control and find out why it's happening.

Everyday stress and situational anxiety both fall under the categories of "mental health" - which sounds so negative but it's not!

Just like you would exercise and eat right to get your body healthy, talking to someone and getting help from a professional is a great way to get your head ("mental") healthy too.

Everyone needs help sometimes, and if you're too afraid to tell your parents or someone you trust, there are so many resources that are FREE and confidential!

To find help like Perrie did, or just read about some of your options (for you or someone you know) click here: National Alliance on Mental Illness

Love you Perrie and thanks for sharing!!