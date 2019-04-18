Perrie Edwards opens up about anxiety issues
Panic attacks, crippling anxiety - see what helped Perrie hear!
Yesterday on socials, Perrie Edwards of Little Mix, opened up about her crippling anxiety and what helped her.
I’d like to open up about something. Venting your feelings is healthy and I want to be honest with you all. Over the past few years I have suffered really badly with anxiety and panic attacks. When I first started to feel the effects of anxiety I thought I was losing my mind and it terrified me. I felt so alone and like I was the first person in the world to ever experience it. - The first panic attack was so intense and overwhelming I felt like I was having a heart attack, I was so scared and confused and had no idea what was happening to me. I’m not sure what triggered that first one but it soon spiralled & I found myself in a really dark place, feeling alone and scared. I had people around me but I couldn’t explain to them what was happening to me or why. It affected me so badly that I didn’t even want to leave the house. I would step foot out the door and feel the overwhelming need to go straight back inside. It completely took over my life. - I’m happy to say that the physical attacks have stopped but unfortunately the anxiety still lives on. The reality is it probably always will. - I’ve had a relationship with my mind for 25 years now, so to feel it working against me sometimes makes me feel like a prisoner in my own head. It feels like the most unnatural thing in the world but the thing that helped me the most was discovering I’m not alone. I’m not the only person going through this. There are people all over the world feeling the exact same way I do! As soon as I realised I wasn’t going insane I felt more eager to beat it. I had therapy and I surround myself with my loved ones. Talking to someone relieves you of SO MUCH STRESS. I worked out coping mechanism’s and learned what the triggers are so that I can fight the attacks before they take hold. I restricted my time on social media which often made me feel trapped and claustrophobic. I took control of my life and accepted what I couldn’t control. - I don’t want to hide it anymore. I suffer from anxiety and I want you to all know if you suffer from anxiety you’re not alone ♥️
Such a brave thing to come forward about - and she is 100% right that talking about it is definitely the path to take control and find out why it's happening.
Everyday stress and situational anxiety both fall under the categories of "mental health" - which sounds so negative but it's not!
Just like you would exercise and eat right to get your body healthy, talking to someone and getting help from a professional is a great way to get your head ("mental") healthy too.
Everyone needs help sometimes, and if you're too afraid to tell your parents or someone you trust, there are so many resources that are FREE and confidential!
To find help like Perrie did, or just read about some of your options (for you or someone you know) click here: National Alliance on Mental Illness
Love you Perrie and thanks for sharing!!