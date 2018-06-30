Pet Tips for Chicago's Extreme Heat!

The excessive heat warnings in the Chi this weekend are no joke! And just like you'd keep an extra special eye on children and the elderly in this kind of weather - the same goes for our four-legged friends!

Since our pets can't talk, (if yours can call me immediately lol) we don't know if they are over-heated or not feeling well.

Below are some tips on keeping your dogs and cats extra safe in the super hot weather!

Tips to Keeping Your Pets Safe in the Heat:

-Keep them EXTRA Hydrated:

Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors. Also, make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them! Try to put off walks until the temperatures cool in the evening, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.

Plus, be aware of the hot asphalt! When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn.

Check out the incredibly cute pics the Brookfield Zoo posted about their animals! They've given them extra access to shaded areas, kept them extra hydrated...and given them ice!

-Watch for Heat Stroke:

Just like humans, our pets can get heat stroke too! Know the symptoms like excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, or even collapsing.

The ASPCS says:

Animals with flat faces, like Pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively. These pets, along with the elderly, the overweight, and those with heart or lung diseases, should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.

If you notice any odd behavior with your pet, never hesitate to call your vet.

-NEVER Leave Your Animal in the Car:

Aside from it being illegal, it's just not safe...at all. Even if the air is on! The sun beating in thru the window is enough to kill them! Leave your pets at home when you run your errands.

-Don't Shave Your Pet

Sure it sounds like a good idea - and def trim longer hair on your dog, but never shave your dog (or cat!) The layers of dogs’ coats protect them from overheating and sunburn. Brushing cats more often than usual can prevent problems caused by excessive heat. And be sure that any sunscreen or insect repellent product you use on your pets is labeled specifically for use on animals.

-Watch for Firework Leftovers

With this being the time for fireworks, be sure to pick up any leftovers from the firework itself. They are toxic and your pet ingesting anything like that is extremely dangerous.

Also, exposure to lit fireworks can potentially result in severe burns or trauma, and many pets are scared of loud noises and can become lost, scared or disoriented, so it’s best to keep your little guys safe from the noise in a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area of your home. If you've done that and it doesn't work try a Thunder Shirt ! Burrito has one and it seems to help!

Stay cool Chicago and take care of those fur babies!

For extra tips or questions click here: Chicago Pet Safety