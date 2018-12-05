Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande?

Just as shocking as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's quickie get-together...and split, is how quickly their "we have so much love and will always be close" attitude has fizzled...fast!

Earlier this week Pete posted a message to everyone on his socials implying that Arianators were coming for him and he was getting bullied.

Ariana did come to his defense, but according to People Magazine, it was a lot more heated than what we saw!

A source close to Pete says:

"He blocked her and said, ‘Stop reaching out. You’re not good for my health. I can’t have this in my life"

A rep for Ari didn't confirm that, but she personally mentioned being blocked by him.

Here's the thing, Ariana is NOT responsible for what is happening to Pete by internet trolls and has been nothing but beyond respectful of him in the press. I bet he probably 100% understands why she insisted he not talk about their relationship now.

Just say thank u, next Pete and focus on the good that was.

Do you think Pete blocking her was a good move to help healing?