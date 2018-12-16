Pete Davidson posts on socials he's struggling, then deletes account

Pete Davidson may have been spotted on what appeared to be a date last weekend, but he appears to not be ok like we all assumed he was.

Pete has been pretty candid on socials (specifically Instagram) where when with his ex-fiance Ariana Grande he said 'fans' were coming for him and at one point he deleted his account.

Fast forward to post Ari, while he clearly would've rather been with her than without her- it seemed like just your standard Hollywood split...until yesterday.

Pete posted the following message on instagram:

"i really don't want to be on this earth anymore. i'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so <3"

Very alarming.

Shortly after that, messages from celebs started to pour in showing support like Nicki Minaj, Jon Cryer and even Machine Gun Kelly who said he was on a plane to see in-person that he was ok. Even Ari herself tweeted:

"I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too."

TMZ reported, that the NYPD was sent to Pete to do a wellness check. A follow-up was not given, but Pete did appear very breifly on SNL last night and his instagram account was once again deleted.

No word this morning on how Pete is, but it goes without saying that we hope he is doing better and things will get better.

If you, or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, struggling with bullying or feels they need help...FREE and CONFIDENTIAL help is available 24/7.

Call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Everyone struggles, and while things can feel over-whelming and hopeless right now it will get better and you are loved and needed.