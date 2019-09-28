Is Pitbull Joining JLO for Super Bowl halftime?

The news of JLO and Shakira performing at Super Bowl 2020 halftime had everyone losing their mind...but this news?

Rumor has it that Jennifer Lopez is in talks with Pitbull to have him join her!

I mean the game will be in Miami! What would a Latin halftime show be without Mr. 305 himself!

And they have so many songs together: 'Live It Up', 'On the Floor' and 'Dance Again' just to name a few...

Video of Jennifer Lopez - On The Floor ft. Pitbull

So is it for real happening?

This is what TMZ says:

"Our sources connected to Roc Nation -- which is producing the Halftime Show in conjunction with the NFL -- say "other surprise acts" will definitely appear with Shakira and J Lo.

While there's no deal in place yet, we're told everyone involved is aware of the momentum -- public and corporate -- to make room for Pitbull."

That sounds pretty positive to me!

Who else do you think should be a "surpise act"?