Pitbull Surprises New Jersey Health Care Workers Who Took His Challenge!

So many health care workers have taken to socials to get some stress out by dancing and having fun - and one caught the attention of Pitbull!

Southern Ocean Medical Center workers in New Jersey posted a video of them dancing to his song about the pandemic, "I Believe".

Nurse manager Jenna Schaal said:

"We need to really let loose sometimes. And we're always with each other. It's just fun for five minutes to get your mind off the virus."

The staff wondered if he saw the video...and he def did! Check it out:

Video of Pitbull surprises 2 health care workers who took part in his &#039;I Believe&#039; challenge l GMA

I LOVE IT! They were so excited!!

The video has not been released yet. Stay logged on to B96.com and we'll be sure to post it as soon as it drops!

Have you done videos like this with friends, co-workers or fam during the quarantine? Let us see them!



