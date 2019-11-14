P!nk and Halsey Go Country!

Last night the 53rd annual CMA awards happened! If you missed it, then you miss some of our fave B96 artists take the stage with some of country's hottest performers!

Check out P!nk and Halsey going country below!

P!nk and Chris Stapleton "Love Me Anyway":

Video of Chris Stapleton, P!nk - &quot;Love Me Anyway&quot; | Live from CMA Awards 2019

Lady Antebellum and Halsey "What If I Never Get Over You" and "Graveyard"":

Video of &quot;Graveyard&quot; / &quot;What If I Never Get Over You&quot; | Live from CMA Awards 2019

Did you watch the show?

Who was your fave performer?

To see a list of winner's from last night's show click here: 2019 CMA Award Winners