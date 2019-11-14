P!nk and Halsey Go Country!
Check out these B96 artists on last night's CMA awards!
November 14, 2019
Last night the 53rd annual CMA awards happened! If you missed it, then you miss some of our fave B96 artists take the stage with some of country's hottest performers!
Check out P!nk and Halsey going country below!
P!nk and Chris Stapleton "Love Me Anyway":
Lady Antebellum and Halsey "What If I Never Get Over You" and "Graveyard"":
Did you watch the show?
Who was your fave performer?
To see a list of winner's from last night's show click here: 2019 CMA Award Winners