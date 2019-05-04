Pop-Up Fyre Fest comes to Lincoln Park

If you didn't see the Fyre Fest documentary on Netflix - run and go watch it now, then head to Replay Lincoln Park to live it yourself Chitown style!

Be a part of the greatest party that never happened! Replay is known for it's clever pop-ups from Friends, Game of Thrones, South Park...and now Fyre!

Check out how they describe it:

LOL!!!

Even better, they have a "VIP Experience" - and while it doesn't include a make shift cabana with a mattress on the ground - it's just as epic! Replay Fyre VIP

Fyre Fest Replay runs from May 3rd to May 19th.

If you swing by tell Ja we said hi! :p