Pop-Up Fyre Fest comes to Lincoln Park

Cheese sandwiches, insta models and Ja Rule. Find it all here!

May 4, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA

If you didn't see the Fyre Fest documentary on Netflix - run and go watch it now, then head to Replay Lincoln Park to live it yourself Chitown style!

Be a part of the greatest party that never happened! Replay is known for it's clever pop-ups from Friends, Game of Thrones, South Park...and now Fyre!

Check out how they describe it:

The Fyre Festival team has arrived ---- • • The squad has rolled in and we are putting together the final touches for the big opening tomorrow -- Get ready for great music, sandy beaches, and the best cheese sandwiches you can find -- Fyre VIP tickets are available through the link in our bio, or on our website! -- We have specialty island drinks awaiting you ☀️ #fyre #fyrefestival #popup #music #sand #beaches #islandlife #drinks

A post shared by Replay Lincoln Park (@replaylincolnpark) on

LOL!!!

Even better, they have a "VIP Experience" - and while it doesn't include a make shift cabana with a mattress on the ground - it's just as epic! Replay Fyre VIP

Fyre Fest Replay runs from May 3rd to May 19th.

If you swing by tell Ja we said hi! :p

