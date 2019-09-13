Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Shortage Solution

What in the chicken sandwich is goin on ya'll!!

So apparently the new chicken sandwich at Popeyes is so bomb most chains are sold out...until someone came up with this "solution".

BYOB ..bring your own bun!

It's on their website and socials so it's not a hoax...

Ok, so you pay for a "chicken sandwich"...but you bring your own bun, and just get 3 chicken strips on it with no condiments?

I feel like they should be paying us! I mean damn we're bringing in 1/2 of the ingredients! LOL

Have you tried it? *The gangsta version and the real