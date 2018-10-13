Post Malone Joins Mark Wahlberg in New Movie

Post Malone is heading to Boston to join Mark Wahlberg on his latest movie called, "Wonderland"!

No word on who Post will be playing (from what I can gather he will not be the lead or a major character) for his first time on the big screen.

The movie “Wonderland” will be coming to Netflix (no release date given yet) and is an adaptation of the book, “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland”, and follows the famous writer named Spenser. Netflix describes it as:

Just out of prison and investigating a twisted murder, Spenser is sucked back into Boston’s underbelly.

Sounds good right?

