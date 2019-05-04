Post Malone starting a new business

If you love a certain product and have the means to create your own line - then why wouldn't you? That's Post Malone's train of thought!

Post has created his own line of THC and CBD products. The line will also include rolling papers, grinders, hats and stickers.

Post is known to say, "Shaboink"...and that just so happens to be the name:

The line was debuted this past week at a cannibis trade show in Santa Rosa, CA - so it clearly is a legit business ready to go.

Posty's Shaboink will launch to the public on is birthday, July 4th.