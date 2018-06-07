Post Malone's New Face Tattoos

Everyone wants their ink to be original right? Well Post Malone def wins that title!

Check out the original Austin Post (aka Post Malone):

Ok so there's the barb wire across the top of his forehead. What you can't see is "Stay Away" that's about his right eye brow...and how this:

Yes, that says, "Always Tired".

For starters - Omg that HAD to hurt!!! And then WHY!?

No explanation...yet.

What do you think?