Post Malone's New Face Tattoos

Yes, you read that right. Why this saying tho? See here!

June 7, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Everyone wants their ink to be original right? Well Post Malone def wins that title!

Check out the original Austin Post (aka Post Malone):

Ok so there's the barb wire across the top of his forehead. What you can't see is "Stay Away" that's about his right eye brow...and how this:

Yes, that says, "Always Tired".

new POST MALONE face tattoos. done by the amazing @chadrowetattoos this is happening right now. . . . #PostMalone #stoney #fashion #fashionable #beerbongsandbentleys #drelondonent

For starters - Omg that HAD to hurt!!! And then WHY!?

No explanation...yet.

What do you think?

