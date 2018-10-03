Presidential Alert: Were you part of the 75 percent of cellphone users to get one?

About 75% of people in the United States with a cellphone (regardless of carrier) recieved what appeared to be a text message from the President.

This was mine:

At 1:18PM CST the alert was sent out by FEMA (at the direction of the White House), including a television and radio alert that went off at 1:20pm CST.

On October 3, 2018 at appx 2:20 EDT @FEMA will issue a Nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts to test national warning capabilities. The test message will be sent to all radio, TV, and compatible cell phones. pic.twitter.com/LiLaO1PmPC — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 20, 2018

Just like Amber Alerts and weather related texts you get, you can stop these alerts by adjusting the settings on your phone - but this system is NOT new.

It was actually launched in 2012 but had never been used before. This type of communication would only be used in the case of a real national crisis. While we may have been annoyed by it, god willing we NEVER need it, but it is a good way to immediately contact all citizens.

Don't be fooled though, Donald himself is NOT sending out these texts . Even at 3am if he feels he needs to make commentary on something he will have to use his own socials. THIS system is run by FEMA with the approval of the FCC.