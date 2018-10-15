Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Expecting

Make way for a Royal baby!

October 15, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Categories: 
Random Stuff
Features
News

Rumors were circulating about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting...and it's true!

The Duke and Duchess married in May and now Kensington Palace has confirmed the next royal baby on the way...

Meghan's mom Doria Ragland said about the upcoming baby:

[I'm> very happy about this lovely news and look forward to welcoming my first grandchild

The baby will be seventh in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry.

Congrats!! We love this couple and can't wait to meet the new baby next year!

Tags: 
new baby
expecting
Pregnant
prince harry
Meghan Markle
duke
duchess
kensington palace