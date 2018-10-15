Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Expecting

Rumors were circulating about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting...and it's true!

The Duke and Duchess married in May and now Kensington Palace has confirmed the next royal baby on the way...

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Meghan's mom Doria Ragland said about the upcoming baby:

[I'm> very happy about this lovely news and look forward to welcoming my first grandchild

The baby will be seventh in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry.

Congrats!! We love this couple and can't wait to meet the new baby next year!