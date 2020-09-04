Production for the new Batman shutdown!

The new Batman movie was set for release in October 2021, but just like the rest of the world, they were delayed because of the pandemic.

With hopes of getting the movie out as planned, production started up this week only to be shutdown 2 days later!

So what happened?

Warner Brothers release a statement saying that production had been stopped because a member of the crew had tested postive for COVID!

While the statement didn't say who, Vanity Fair's sources said the "sick crew member" was Batman himself - ROBERT PATTINSON!!

Robert or his team have not commented.

Warner Brothers says:

"The staff is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

Sending Robert well wishes and hoping the rest of the crew is in good health as well.

Should we have Christian Bale on speed dial just in case? :p