Pumpkin Spice Spam? Real or Fake?

Everything is pumpkin spice in the fall...but Spam?! Find out here!

August 15, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Features
News

If you are a lover of all things pumpkin spice this fall treat may throw you for a loop!

A post shared by Joe (@ri_misfit) on

What started as an internet joke 2 years ago- much like the ranch Pop Tarts, is now going to be a legit thing! Hormel Foods Corp. (the people who make Spam) CONFIRMED yesterday that they will be selling a limited edition run of Pumpkin Spice Spam online at walmart.com and spam.com on Sept. 23rd!

As someone who's never had Spam - I'm having a hard time imagining what it is with pumpkin spice!

Spam says:

     "True to the brand's roots, SPAM® Pumpkin Spice combines deliciousness with creativity, allowing the latest variety to be incorporated into a number of dishes, from on-trend brunch recipes to an easy, pick me-up snack."

Still not sold?

SPS is recommended as a brunch staple! 

  "Serve it with pumpkin spice cream cheese on pumpkin spice English muffins, with a dish of pumpkin spice yogurt and a cup of pumpkin spice tea. Then cap it off with a shot of pumpkin spice vodka, pumpkin spice rum or pumpkin spice gin."

You did this internet. You did lol

 

 

Tags: 
pumpkin spice
spam
limited edition
fall
autumn
Walmart
hormel
food
brunch
2019