Ranch Pop Tarts? All a lie!

July 2, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Image

The internet has been going bananas over a fake post about Pop Tarts!

Poptarts ranch edition delicious

A post shared by Calvin (@calvin_quality)

Someone photoshopped a pic of Hidden Valley Ranch Pop Tarts asking if Pop Tarts can make it happen. The answer you see in the post above is their real response! LOL

Then the inter-web took that pic and began posting it like mad! But it was a fake!

If you love ranch (I mean who doesn't?!) and if you love Pop Tarts (uh does the sun rise?!) then sadly it's a combo you will have to make on your own! 

Pop Tarts has no plans of making that hybrid...and never did!

Since we're on the topic though, below are some other less appetizings, but just as entertaining "photoshops" by internet trolls of Pop Tarts that were never, and are never going to happen ...

B dubs

A post shared by Poptarts Daily (@poptart_a_day)



A post shared by Daily Poptarts (@_dailypoptarts_)

available at your local target (this is a joke these aren't realll)

A post shared by (@twizzlerthreads)

Perfect on school projects

A post shared by Daily Poptarts (@_dailypoptarts_)

Salty bruhv

A post shared by Pöpţåřţ Ğąñğ (@poptart.memez)

So these poptart memes are addictive and super fun and quick to make...I love really dumb things like this that are also clever and funny.... Let me know which is your favorite. ...thanks @donnyt_j for turning your old man onto these silly businesses....cannot wait to see your new ones when you get your phone back.

A post shared by doug johnson (@puppetlegs)

Grave dirt?! Elmer's glue? LOL!!! Hard pass on all those!

