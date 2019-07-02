Ranch Pop Tarts? All a lie!
See the other fake Pop Tarts rumors playing with our emotions here!
The internet has been going bananas over a fake post about Pop Tarts!
Poptarts ranch edition delicious-- ~ ~ ~ Dankmemes#Dailymemes#Weirdmemes#Cringeymemes#Cursedmemes#Spongememes#Eddmemes#Meandtheboysmemes#Harambe#Roblox#Fortnut#Minecraft#Ea#Poptarts#Struppigang--
Someone photoshopped a pic of Hidden Valley Ranch Pop Tarts asking if Pop Tarts can make it happen. The answer you see in the post above is their real response! LOL
Then the inter-web took that pic and began posting it like mad! But it was a fake!
If you love ranch (I mean who doesn't?!) and if you love Pop Tarts (uh does the sun rise?!) then sadly it's a combo you will have to make on your own!
Pop Tarts has no plans of making that hybrid...and never did!
Since we're on the topic though, below are some other less appetizings, but just as entertaining "photoshops" by internet trolls of Pop Tarts that were never, and are never going to happen ...
B dubs -- . . . . . . #life #oof #gay #no #yes #toxic #pc #mp3 #pop #popsocket #poptarts #popart #popeyes #poptartaday #play #petstagram #pewdiepie #memesdaily #memes #meme #marvel #reebok #adidas #russian #xxxtentation
-- -- . . . . . #poptarts #poptartaday #poptartmemes #dailypoptarts #poptartsus #avocado #poptart
available at your local target-- (this is a joke these aren’t realll) ❥ ❥ If viewing follow ↣ @twizzlerthreads ❥ ❥ #selfcarethread#winterthreads#selfcare#selfcareaccount#sfs#f4f#l4l#selflove#orange#aesthetic#explorepage#explore#selflove#trendy#relatable#thread#motivation#wellness#fitness#art#beauty#health#happy#yellow#poptart#poptarts#poptartmemes#food
Perfect on school projects -- . . . . . #poptarts #poptartaday #poptartmemes #dailypoptarts #memes #meme #glue #school #white
Salty bruhv - - - #chexmix #slimjim #thanos #humor #poptartgang #poptart #poptarts #pastry #poptartmemes #memes #memez #memesdaily #dailymemes #dankmemes #dankmemez #darkmemez #voidmemes #egg #poptartus #memes--
So these poptart memes are addictive and super fun and quick to make...I love really dumb things like this that are also clever and funny.... Let me know which is your favorite---- . . ...thanks @donnyt_j for turning your old man onto these silly businesses....cannot wait to see your new ones when you get your phone back. #poptarts#poptartmemes#dumbbutfunny#funnymemes#puppetlegs#jimjones#cults#creepy#dark#gross#funny
Grave dirt?! Elmer's glue? LOL!!! Hard pass on all those!