Ranch Pop Tarts? All a lie!

The internet has been going bananas over a fake post about Pop Tarts!

Someone photoshopped a pic of Hidden Valley Ranch Pop Tarts asking if Pop Tarts can make it happen. The answer you see in the post above is their real response! LOL

Then the inter-web took that pic and began posting it like mad! But it was a fake!

If you love ranch (I mean who doesn't?!) and if you love Pop Tarts (uh does the sun rise?!) then sadly it's a combo you will have to make on your own!

Pop Tarts has no plans of making that hybrid...and never did!

Since we're on the topic though, below are some other less appetizings, but just as entertaining "photoshops" by internet trolls of Pop Tarts that were never, and are never going to happen ...

Grave dirt?! Elmer's glue? LOL!!! Hard pass on all those!