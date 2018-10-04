October is breast cancer awareness month and the Chicago Bears are doing what they can to help!

Since 2012 Bears Care has been giving back to our city supporting things from education, youth athletics, and medical research and health awareness programs focusing on breast and ovarian cancer. To date they've raised over $17.8 million dollars!

And there's an easy way for us to help...and show our love for the Bears!

Every year a limited edition line of pink-themed t-shirts called, "Real Bears Fans Wear Pink" are released and money raised helps local breast cancer patients and their families. To date these annual shirts have raised over $1million dollars!

Bears fans going to the game at Solider Field on October 21st can purchase them there OR for a look at them and to buy them now you can click here: Real Bears Fans Wear Pink 2018 Shirts

For more information about the charities the Bears Care supports visit: Bears Care Info

As always GO BEARS and thoughts and prayers to those battling breast cancer! You got this!